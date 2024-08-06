THE mother of an Olympic champion from Lichfield says it has been emotional seeing her daughter’s childhood dreams become a reality.

Sophie Capewell was part of the Team GB women’s sprint trio who claimed gold in Paris last night (6th August).

Alongside Emma Finucane and Katy Marchant, the city rider raced to victory in the velodrome, smashing the world record on more than one occasion.

They eventually secured gold after a nailbiting final race against New Zealand.

Sophie’s mother Debbie Capewell said:

“What a night – it was incredible to watch Sophie’s childhood dreams become her reality. “We are all very proud of her and the journey she has taken to get here.”

There might yet be another medal to be packed in her suitcase before Sophie leaves Paris though as she goes in the women’s individual sprint event on Friday (9th August).