PLANS for the VIP area at a music festival in Lichfield have been unveiled.

Crooked House in the Park will take place in Beacon Park on 25th August.

Birmingham’s Miss Moneypenny will host the VIP area as Lichfield welcomes artists from across the house, drum and bass, and UKG scene this summer.

A spokesperson said:

“Crooked House In The Park debuted in 2021, bringing something all new to the region, with high production values, a fantastic crowd, great stage designs and star-studded line-ups – and this summer it is back bigger and better than ever with Miss Moneypenny’s hosting the VIP Arena. “The soundtrack comes from a mix of legends old and new, with all flavours of dance music represented from soulful to deep, vocal to jacking. “Russel Small from Freemasons heads up proceedings with a DJ set and live appearance from Shades of Rhythm. There will also be the lies of Alister Whitehead, Alex P, Jim Shaft Ryan, Rue Jay, Alex Schmitz and Chris Walton.”

Miss Moneypenny was created by DJ Jim ‘Shaft’ Ryan and famously held one of the longest residencies in Ibiza from 1995 to 2010 in Pacha and El Divino.

The spokesperson added:

“It always boasted a proudly diverse and welcoming dance floor with a glamorous crowd and plenty of dancers from the LGBT community. “That is still the same today after many years of hosting events all over the world, so expect only the most colourful of atmospheres at Crooked House in the Park.”

For ticket details, visit crookedhouseevents.com/festival.