EFFORTS to speed up the process of awarding funding to help people make adaptations to their homes so they can live independently have been hailed as “phenomenal”.

Lichfield District Council moved the administration of Disabled Facilities Grants in-house in a bid to clear backlogs and improve the way the service was managed.

Councillors were told earlier this year that the switch had cleared long-standing delays.

A cabinet meeting last week saw further praise for efforts to ensure residents can access the improvements which the grants fund.

Cllr Alex Farrell, cabinet member for housing and the Local Plan, said:

“A Disabled Facilities Grant funds an adaptation to someone’s property which can be a small or big one, but it means the world to these people who may struggle to get around the house, in the front door, the shower or the bed. “The work the team is doing to make sure they get it done swiftly is phenomenal really.”

Cllr Janice Silvester-Hall, cabinet member for visitor economy, ecology and climate change, said she was pleased to hear about the impact the new system was having on the ground.

“It’s clear there is wonderful progress for those people benefiting from the Disabled Facilities Grant. “But what was even more impactful for me from the report [to cabinet] was the case studies that show the improvement on the quality of life it’s having for people.”