A CAR has been seized in Lichfield after a crackdown on nuisance vehicles.

Lichfield District Council, Environmental Protection officers, Staffordshire Police and the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency carried out inspections a driver insurance checks.

One vehicle was seized as the driver held no valid driving licence, was not taxed or insured, and the vehicle had two bald tyres and a defective handbrake.

Another vehicle, which was immobilised, required the replacement of a bald tyre and an MOT test.

Ten penalty notices were served to the drivers of cars that were found to be illegally parked.

Cllr Richard Cox, cabinet member for community engagement at Lichfield District Council, said:

“I’d like to thank Lichfield District Council officers and members of the Community Safety Partnership for their work on the recent operation. “Illegally parked and unroadworthy vehicles pose a danger to the public and the partnership will continue to target them. “I look forward to more frequent operations like this throughout the district.”

Further checks are planned in future, including during the early hours of the morning, officials said.