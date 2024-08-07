A NEW lifesaving piece of equipment has been installed in Lichfield.

The defibrillator has been placed at the gates of Sandfields Pumping Station following a ceremony featuring deputy mayor Cllr Claire Pinder-Smith and Lichfield MP Dave Robertson.

The money for the equipment came from a Lichfield City Council grant and fundraising by the Lichfield Waterworks Trust, a voluntary organisation which works to preserve the Victorian building and its Cornish beam engine.

A team of volunteers carried out the work to install the defibrillator.

Cllr Pinder-Smith said:

“I would like to thank Lichfield Waterworks Trust for inviting me along to open the defibrillator and to help raise awareness of its presence here. “I have also been impressed too by the amazing history of Sandfields and the results that the trust has already achieved towards turning this place into an asset for the community.”

The trust is also inviting members of the local community to meet volunteers at the pumping station on Tuesday and Friday mornings to find out more about the site and its history.

Chair of the trustees Katy Shore-Kapsis said:

“All of our activities are strongly centred on making Sandfields an asset for the local community to enjoy. “We are so pleased that a project such as this can provide an essential facility for local people.”

For more details visit lichfieldwaterworkstrust.co.uk.