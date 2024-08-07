A £5MILLION upgrade at a Fradley business has been completed.

The work has come following a partnership between Isuzu Truck UK and Allports Group which will see a full sales, parts and service dealership created.

The investment has seen the location at Fradley Park double in size to ten acres.

The site now boasts a new sales centre, a 6,500 square foot workshop and six maintenance bays.

Mark Sanders, managing director for Allports Group, said:

“The goal for the expansion project was to improve the customer experience across every aspect of the business, which includes a new dedicated sales team for Isuzu. “We have introduced many of our existing clients to Isuzu – and thanks to the customer loyalty the brand commands, we’ve also seen plenty of new business come our way.”

Tim Hicks, head of operations and product for Isuzu Truck UK, added:

“The recent investment and expansion of Fradley Park made it the ideal choice to fill the gap for sales coverage in the area and we are excited to see how they take things to the next level.”