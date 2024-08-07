LICHFIELD RUFC have appointed Kieran Reynolds as their new captain.

The Myrtle Greens man will replace Charlie Milner who has held the post since 2018 and will continue to play for the club.

Reynolds has a long association with Lichfield having risen through the ranks at Cooke Fields.

A spokesperson for the club said:

“Kieran has has come all the way through our mini-junior section and has always been a prominent figure around the club. “His significant presence and work ethic on and off the field, both around the senior squads and his work with the mini juniors, has been outstanding since breaking through from the colts.”

Meanwhile, Lichfield have been handed an away trip on the opening day of the season.

They will head to Old Saltleians on 8th September before welcoming Melbourne the following weekend.

The full fixture list is:

7th September – Old Saltleians (A)

14th September – Melbourne (H)

21st September – Newark (A)

28th September – Ilkeston (H)

12th October – West Bridgford (A)

19th October – Dronford (H)

26th October – Walsall (A)

9th November – Mellish (H)

16th November – Matlock (A)

30th November – Paviors (H)

7th December – Tamworth (A)

14th December – Melbourne (A)

21st December – Newark (H)

4th January – Ilkeston (A)

11th January – West Bridgford (H)

16th January – Dronfield (H)

1st February – Walsall (A)

1st March – Matlock (A)

8th March – Paviors (H)

22nd March – Tamworth (A)

5th April – Old Saltleians (A)