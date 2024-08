ACTS have been confirmed for a comedy night in Lichfield.

The Trinity Brew Co Comedy Club will be staged on 5th September.

The bill will feature host Cokey Falkow alongside stand-ups Jonny Pelham, Mad Ron and Eddy Brimson.

A spokesperson said:

“With four of the most in-demand comics on the circuit joining us, we’re back bigger and better.

“It’s an evening not to be missed as everyone can enjoy laughter, great craft beer and a delicious Texan BBQ from Rub Me Tender.”