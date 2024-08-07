A NEW home is being sought for a statue of a Lichfield community hero.

The sculpture of Sebbie Hall was created after he was named as the UK’s kindest person last year.

The 21-year-old – who has a rare chromosome anomaly which means he suffers from physical and communication difficulties and moderate learning disabilities – was given the accolade after carrying out an act of kindness every day during the Covid-19 pandemic.

A sculpture of him was unveiled in London before being moved to Lichfield.

Entrepreneur Oliver Chapman is now helping to find a new home for the statue due to forthcoming refurbishment work at The Hub at St Mary’s where it is currently located.

He said:

“Sebbie is an exceptional and inspiring young man. “He is the perfect example of how we should all live our lives every day, which is to offer help and kindness to others. “Sebbie truly is the UK’s kindest person, and through the work of the Sebbie Hall Kindness Foundation, which includes actor Eddie Marsen among its patrons, he has helped spread kindness and fund projects for vulnerable and disabled young people. “Unfortunately, his fabulous statue must be moved from The Hub, so I call on business and community leaders to consider hosting the sculpture.”

Sebbie’s mum, Ashley added:

“We are very grateful that Oliver is going to work with us to find a new home for Sebbie’s statue. “We’d love it for it to serve as a symbol of hope for disadvantaged young people across the globe.”

Potential venues for hosting the statue can email Eric Woollard-White at [email protected].