CRIMINAL violence and thuggery as no place on our streets, local MPs have said.

Dave Robertson and Sarah Edwards are among the signatories on a letter of support sent to the Chief Constable of Staffordshire Police.

It comes as officers dealt with violent scenes in Tamworth and Stoke-on-Trent earlier this week.

The letter, signed by 11 MPs including the Labour representatives for Lichfield and Tamworth, said:

“The criminality and violence we have witnessed across the country and in our own area are the actions of a minority seeking to exploit a tragedy as a way to promote their own extreme political agenda. “This minority do not reflect the strength and resilience of our communities in Stoke-on-Trent and Staffordshire. “The criminal violence and thuggery has no place on our streets.”

The MPs also paid tribute to officers from Staffordshire Police.

“We know the our police officers and staff are much more than a uniform. They are partners, parents, brothers, sisters and friends to thousands of people across the county, and we value all they do for their neighbours and neighbourhoods. “They do not deserve to to be attacked for simply doing their jobs. “The professionalism of officers and their dedication to keeping our communities safe is a credit to the force. “They have our full support in ensuring that the small minority who engaged in criminal activity face the full force of the law.”