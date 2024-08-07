Missing man Simon
POLICE have released an image of a missing man who was last seen in Burntwood.

The 43-year-old is described as white, 5ft 8ins tall and of medium build.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“Simon, from Stafford, was last seen at around 3pm in Burntwood on Monday (5th August).

“He has short brown hair and wears glasses. He was last seen wearing a grey jacket, blue jeans and a blue backpack.

“Simon is known to frequent Redwood Park, Chase Terrace Park and the Chasewater area.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 639 of 5th August.

