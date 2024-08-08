PEOPLE are being asked to consider making a regular donation to support a lifesaving service in Staffordshire.

The Midlands Air Ambulance Charity has launched the appeal in a bid to ensure its medics can continue treating seriously ill and injured patients.

Emma Wood, the charity’s head of fundraising and engagement, said:

“We are always so grateful to our committed supporters who make a regular donation to our charity to keep our pre-hospital emergency service operational. “Without their generous support, our daily lifesaving missions would simply not be possible.”

For more details on how to donate visit midlandsairambulance.com/donatenow.