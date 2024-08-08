A LOCAL business and an historian have launched the countdown to a revamped Lichfield Sheriff’s Ride.

The 471-year-old tradition – the only one of its type in the UK – traditionally sees horse riders inspect the ancient boundaries of the city. But the ceremonial event will also include cyclists.

Headline sponsor Arthur Price said it had been keen to ensure the ride would connect more the community and the next generation.

It has also seen local historian Jono Oates appointed as the Sheriff’s Ride official historian.

His role will see him visit schools in the area to highlight how the story of the event, from when Queen Mary gave Lichfield a Royal Charter to how a breakfast saved the ride in the late 19th century.

Simon Price, CEO of Arthur Price, said:

“I can’t wait until the 2024 ride – this year the event will be reaching a wider audience, gaining more community engagement and making an impact on the local economy. “The whole district is rich in history making it a wonderful place for residents and visitors alike. “Jono’s role to spread the story of the ride to school children is a fabulous way for youngsters to learn about and love where they live. “

The Lichfield Shrievalty Association have taken on the responsibility of maintaining the ride.

Jono said:

“As Lichfield’s famous lexicographer Samuel Johnson once said ‘make new things familiar and familiar things new’ – with many new families now living in the district, many don’t know about it’s wonderful tapestry of traditions. “I will weave in local tales with national historic events which will show how the area has been important for centuries and fingers crossed, many more to come.”

Schools can find out more about Jono visiting to talk to pupils about the history of the event by emailing jonathan@jonotourism.co.uk.

The 2024 Lichfield Sheriff’s Ride will take place on 7th September, starting at 10am at the Lichfield Guildhall on Bore Street. It will then make its way around the historic 20 mile boundary before returning via Lichfield Cathedral at around 4:30pm.

For more details visit www.sheriffoflichfield.org.uk.