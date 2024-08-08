A KARTING track in Fradley has welcomed cars for the latest event hosted by a local motoring group.

Members of Cannock and District Car Club took part in the Summer Slide Autotest at Midland Karting.

Using the combined adult and junior courses, drivers took to the track in a range of vehicles including a Mazda MX5, BMW, Fiesta and Micra.

The event saw racers complete the extended track ten times each, with Ollie Jones clocking the fastest time just ahead of Phil Matthews.

The fastest junior of the night was 14-year-old Teagan Kobrin who took part in a Toyota Yaris.

A spokesperson said:

“Further rounds are planned later this year, so if you’ve ever wanted to compare your driving skills against others then this is a very safe way to test them out. “It’s easy and inexpensive to take part, and you will be made very welcome.”

The club will host an event at Curborough Sprint Course on 22nd September. To enter, cars must be taxed and have a valid MOT. Standard road vehicles and modified cars are welcome.

For more details visit www.cdcc.org.uk.