LICHFIELD’S Sophie Capewell has seen her former school join the celebrations after she won gold at the Olympics.

The city rider was part of the women’s team sprint team who took the title in Paris earlier this week.

The former Nether Stowe School student was in imperious form as she and team-mates Katy Marchant and Emma Finucane secured their spot on the top of the podium.

A spokesperson for the school said:

“The whole of Nether Stowe and Lichfield are so proud of Sophie Capewell. “A stunning performance in the women’s team sprint – a gold medal and breaking the world record not once, not twice, but three times.” Sophie will go for more glory tomorrow (9th August) when she competes in the individual sprint competition.