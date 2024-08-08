A SITE manager at a local housing development has been recognised with a national award.

Marc Franks, who works at Bellway’s Sheasby Park site in Fradley, has won a Quality Award int he National House Building Council’s Pride in the Job competition.

The 37-year-old is one of just 449 site managers to collect the honour from the 8,000 inspected as part the initiative.

Marc, who previously landed the accolade in 2022, said:

“Everyone on site has worked extremely hard over the last year and winning this award for a second time is brilliant as it shows this hard work has paid off. “My goal is to retain the Pride in the Job Award next year. I would like 2025 to be as successful as 2022 and 2024.”

As a Quality Award winner, Marc is entered into the next stage of the competition – the NHBC’s Seal of Excellence and Regional Awards, which will be presented later in the year.

Nick Edmond, construction director for Bellway West Midlands, said:

“The Pride in the Job Quality Awards are rightly held in high regard nationally as everyone in the industry knows just how hard it is to win this accolade. “The judging is incredibly rigorous, which means that winning the award is testament to the quality of the homes being built at Sheasby Park. “I would like to congratulate Marc and every member of the fabulous site team for their achievement and wish them all the best for the next stage of the competition in the autumn.”