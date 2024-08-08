LOCAL residents are being urged not to panic if they see a swarm of bees.

The plea comes from the South Staffordshire and District Beekeepers Association (SSBKA).

The organisation said that swarming was a natural way for a honeybee colony to reproduce and was essential to the bees’ survival.

It happens when an existing colony subdivides and goes in search of a new homes.

An SSBKA spokesperson said:

“A swarm is not dangerous while it is clustered – as long as it is left alone it is extremely unlikely that the bees will sting you, so please do not panic.”

The association said residents who discover a swarm should not try to knock any bees off with a stick, light a fire nearby to try and make them move on or spray chemicals on them.

The spokesperson added:

“Call a beekeeper as soon as you find a swarm – if there’s no-one available then please leave the bees where they are. They will only stay in a temporary place for a maximum of three days.”

For more details on protecting bees visit southstaffsbeekeepers.com/dealing-with-a-swarm.