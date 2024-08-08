A LOCAL choir have performed at a church service in Lichfield’s twin city.

The group from St Michael’s Church sang alongside the choir at Limburg’s Lutheran Evangelischekirche.

Directors of music Dudley Ray and Cornelia Blanche worked together for a number of months to select music the two choirs could sing with minimal rehearsal time, with the programme including works by Bob Chilcott, Bruckner and a performance of You’ll Never Walk Alone.

St Michael’s Church choir secretary Ted Green said:

“The two cities have been twinned for over 30 years, with many visits and exchanges taking place.

“During that time, the two cathedrals have made a number of choir exchanges but as far as we know this is the first time that two parish churches have sung together.

“The trip was a fantastic success and we hope to be able build on the relationships we have made, particularly in acting as host to a Limburg choir in the future.

“We would especially like to thank Heide Beim, chair of the Limburg-Lichfield Twinning Association, for all her help in setting this up. She has been part of every twinning activity for the two cities for over 25 years and she also sang as a guest in the Limburg Choir this time.”