THE monthly market returns to Burntwood this weekend.

It will take place from 9.30am to 2pm on Sunday (11th August) at Sankey’s Corner.

Cllr Di Evans, chair of Burntwood Town Council’s community and partnerships committee, said:

“We are delighted to welcome Lichfield Market Fruit and Veg to our monthly Sunday markets from this weekend. “The public has been asking for a fruit and veg trader for a while, so we hope people will attend and enjoy the wide variety of stalls available.”