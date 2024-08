HAMMERWICH Cricket Club will hope to continue their push for a top half finish when they welcome Cannock.

The hosts currently sit seventh in the South Staffordshire County League Premier Division.

They will take on a Cannock side who currently sit just one place above the drop zone and will be desperate to get a result tomorrow (10th August).

Hammerwich, meanwhile will be hoping to build on their victory over Aldridge last time out.

Play begins at 12.30pm.