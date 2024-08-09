CHASETOWN’S league campaign gets up and running this weekend as they head to Clitheroe.

The Scholars will look to improve on last season’s efforts which saw them finish 11th in the table – and build on last week’s FA Cup win over OJM.

Their hosts, meanwhile, narrowly missed out on the play-offs so will be expected to provide a tough early test for Mark Swann’s men.

The Chasetown boss has bolstered his squad over the summer with the likes of Curtis Pond, Lewi Burnside and Kieran Fenton added to the ranks.

Kick-off at Clitheroe tomorrow (10th August) is at 3pm.