PASSENGERS travelling between Lichfield and Birmingham are being warned that disruption could continue for a second day.

Cross City Line trains have been cancelled since this morning (9th August) due to track-side fire near Aston station.

The incident has badly damaged power and signalling cables – and repairs there will be no trains running until at least midday tomorrow.

Neil Gaskin, programme director for Network Rail’s Central route, said:

“I am sorry for the ongoing impact this is causing, we are doing all we can to fix the issue and get trains on the move again. “The damage is extensive and needs significant work to fix which is why services will be disrupted into tomorrow. “Please check before you travel with West Midlands Railway or National Rail Enquiries for the latest information.”

Rail replacement buses are in operation due to the incident.

Jonny Wiseman, customer experience director for West Midlands Railway, said:

“I would like to thank our customers for their patience while Network Rail works to restore signalling following the significant damage caused to the railway by the fire. “Until the line can safely reopen, passengers needing to travel through the affected area should check their journey before setting out and allow extra time as alternative transport is in operation.”

People can get the latest travel information at www.nationalrail.co.uk