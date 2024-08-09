THE last few team places are available for a new fundraising festival of running that’s coming to Lichfield.

One More Lap takes place on 15th September. The event is a day-long charity ultramarathon which challenges teams to complete as many laps of Stowe Pool as they can in 12 hours.

Every penny raised will go to local charity Kids’ Village, which is building the UK’s first respite holiday camp for sick children and their families in Wychnor.

Event director Ian Covey said:

“Teams can have between four and six members, with each one taking their turn to walk, run or jog as many laps of the pool as they want before handing over to the next teammate. “It’s the perfect way for you and your running friends to go further than you thought possible while raising money for a fabulous local charity. “With a festival-feel, it will be a fun, rewarding and unforgettable day for everyone involved.”

An event camp will pop-up for the day, transforming Stowe Field into festival of running, with music, food and drink, plus a free physio from Ebrooks and a free ice cream for every runner. Prizes are also up for grabs from Alpha Running and WIP.

The event is free to take part in but each participant is asked to raise a minimum of £100 for Kids’ Village.

People can find out more at onemorelap.co.uk or by emailing ian@onemorelap.co.uk.