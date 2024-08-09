LICHFIELD City will kick off their league campaign this weekend as they head to 1874 Northwich.

Ivor Green’s men will take to the field for the first time in the Midland Football League Premier Division today (10th August) since their agonising loss to Darlaston in last season’s promotion play-off final.

Northwich will pose the visitors a tough opening day test after being relegated to the division at the end of last season – and will be aiming for an immediate return to the fourth tier of non-league football.

Lichfield lost 4-2 to higher division Gresley Rovers last time out in their FA Cup opener.

Meanwhile, The Greens secured a 2-1 victory over Stockport Town to reach the preliminary round of the competition.

Kick-off is at 3pm.