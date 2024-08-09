THE history of Zeppelin airships at an event in Lichfield.

David Skillen will speak at a meeting of Lichfield Waterworks Trust at 7.30pm on 12th August.

A spokesperson said:

“Please join us as we explore the heyday of travel in these huge craft.

“We will see how the Graf Zeppelin and the Hindenburg provided luxurious travel across the Atlantic, learn how Great Britain tried – and failed – to match them, and how the United States built two flying aircraft carriers.”