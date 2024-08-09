LICHFIELD’S golden girl of the cycling track will be hoping to put the pedal to the medal once again when she starts her bid for a second Olympics win.

Sophie Capwell will compete in the individual sprint at the velodrome in Paris this afternoon (9th August).

Her ride comes just days after she secured gold – and helped to break the world record three times – as part of the team event.

The qualifying races start at 1pm today, with the quarter finals taking place on Saturday and the medal races on Sunday.