PEOPLE in Staffordshire are being warned about the danger of rental scams.

It comes as Trading Standards revealed that victims lose on average £1,400 if they are conned while trying to rent a property.

The scams involve people posing as a landlord or manager to take money for a rental that does not exist or isn’t theirs.

Cllr Victoria Wilson, cabinet member with responsibility for Trading Standards at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“It’s easy to be taken in by attractive adverts and properties at low rents, but people do need to be careful and take precautions to avoid becoming victims. “By following keeping an eye out for any red flags you can keep yourself safe. “Never pay rent up front or money to secure the property, be suspicious if you don’t get to meet the agent or landlord, and think about doing a search online for the property. “Scammers have been known to rent Airbnb properties to offer fake viewings, so it’s worth cross-checking the property against that platform too. “And remember, if something looks too good to be true then it probably is.”