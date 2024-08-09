WORKERS at a factory in Armitage have voted for industrial action in a row over pay.

The GMB Union said 87% of members at the Ideal Standard site had backed a strike.

Justine Jones, regional organiser for the union, said workers had been “disappointed” by a pay offer from the company.

“Every worker deserves decent pay – but years of below inflation pay have left Ideal Standard’s workers struggling financially, especially as we are still in the midst of a cost of living crisis. “We have engaged with the company in good faith, showing clearly what the workers deserve following years of below par pay increases and the employer needs to take their employees seriously. “Ideal Standard need to come to the table with a decent offer, otherwise these workers will be left with no choice but to take strike action.”

An Ideal Standard spokesperson said:

“Our joint negotiating committee of union representatives and managers at the site are working hard to reach a resolution as swiftly as possible, finding a solution that takes into account the interests of our people as much as our current business situation. “We would like to reassure our customers and suppliers that we are doing everything we can to minimise any potential disruption to the delivery of our products and services and will provide further updates in due course.”