Walton Homes awards

A LICHFIELD business is celebrating after landing a construction award.

Walton Homes was named Developer of the Year at the LABC Warranty Brick Awards.

The company’s director Sarah Summerton said:

“We’re absolutely thrilled to win. As a family business, for three generations, we have been focused on building traditional brick homes for our local community and have always prided ourselves on our long-standing commitment to delivering excellence.

“For our work to be recognised and rewarded by industry experts is a dream come true. 

“I would like to say a huge thank you to all those who have been a part of the Walton Homes success story, this wonderful achievement was only made possible by the hard work and dedication of the entire team.” 

Founder of Lichfield Live and editor of the site.

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments