A LICHFIELD business is celebrating after landing a construction award.

Walton Homes was named Developer of the Year at the LABC Warranty Brick Awards.

The company’s director Sarah Summerton said:

“We’re absolutely thrilled to win. As a family business, for three generations, we have been focused on building traditional brick homes for our local community and have always prided ourselves on our long-standing commitment to delivering excellence.

“For our work to be recognised and rewarded by industry experts is a dream come true.

“I would like to say a huge thank you to all those who have been a part of the Walton Homes success story, this wonderful achievement was only made possible by the hard work and dedication of the entire team.”