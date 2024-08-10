The barn at Sheperds Farm
PLANS to convert and extend an agricultural building to form a new home have been approved.

The development at Shepherds Farm on Lynn Lane in Stonnall will see the demolition of a modern section of a barn along with work to adapt an older structure.

A planning statement said:

“The proposed development has been worked up to safeguard the character and appearance of the subject barn as far as is possible, while ensuring its future retention with a long-term use, now that the buildings are no longer in active agricultural use.”

Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.

