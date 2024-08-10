FORMER Coronation Street star Kevin Kennedy will be part of a show coming to the Lichfield Garrick next year.

The Curly Watts actor will be the narrator for Pretty Vacant – The Story of Punk and New Wave on 30th January 2025.

The production features hits from the likes of The Sex Pistols, The Clash, The Damned, Ian Dury and The Blockheads, Siouxsie and the Banshees, The Undertones and The Stranglers.

A spokesperson said:

“Not many musical explosions define a generation and change music forever, but between 1976 and 1979 the music world and popular culture was turned upside down as bands, musicians and fashion adopted a new and fresh DIY approach to making music. “From its birth in New York City to its adolescence in London and onto its maturity across the globe, punk and new wave is most definitely the music that defined a generation. “All the hits, attitude and fashion are brought to the stage by an incredibly talented cast of musicians, singers and dancers that will take you on a rollercoaster ride to remember.”

Tickets are £31 and can be booked by calling 01543 412121 or visiting the Lichfield Garrick website.