SOPHIE Capewell’s bid for a second Olympic medal will continue after she made it through the initial qualifying stages.

The Lichfield cyclist has already got a gold from the women’s team sprint event earlier in the week, but will now look to follow it with individual success in Paris as well.

Capewell made it to the last 16 of the competition after easing through the qualifying rounds yesterday (9th August).

The next phase of the individual sprint is due to start at 4pm, with the quarter finals then beginning just after 6pm.