LICHFIELD cyclist Sophie Capewell missed out on a medal in the individual sprint at the Olympics – but still had plenty to smile about after her success at the Games.

The former Nether Stowe School pupil returned from Paris with her gold won alongside Emma Finucane and Katy Marchant earlier in the week, with the trio breaking the world record in the process.

But her hopes of a second medal in the individual event were dashed when she was beaten by Dutch rider Hetty van de Wouw in the quarter final.

She will now compete in the 5th to 8th place race tomorrow (11th August).