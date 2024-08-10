LICHFIELD Cricket Club will face a tough test as they head to Beacon.

The city side will take on strong opponents who currently sit fourth in the South Staffordshire County League Premier Division, five places above the visitors.

A recent upturn in form has seen Lichfield pull clear of the relegation places, despite suffering a heavy defeat last time out against Penkridge.

However, Adam Braddock’s side will require a standout performance if they are to overcome the hosts who have won four of their last five encounters.

Elsewhere, Lichfield’s second team will host Fordhouses and their thirds will head to Codsall.

Play starts at 12.30pm today (10th August).