TRAINS between Lichfield and Birmingham are back up and running following a fire.

The Cross City Line was shut yesterday (10th August) following the track-side blaze near Aston.

Repairs to signalling and power lines have been carried out overnight with the route reopening this morning.

Neil Gaskin, programme director for Network Rail’s Central route, said:

“The affected lines have now reopened. Thank you to passengers for their patience while we repaired this extensive damage so trains could once again run safely along these routes.”

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

Jonny Wiseman, customer experience director for West Midlands Railway, said:

“I would like to thank our customers for their patience while these essential repairs were carried out. With the lines now reopened, train services are able to resume. “Any passenger whose journey was delayed by 15 minutes or more as a result of this disruption can claim compensation against the cost of their ticket via the Delay Repay scheme.”