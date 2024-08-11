ASTON Villa’s European Cup winners are backing a new beer from a Lichfield brewery.

The Trinity Brew Co are launching the Up The Villa ale inspired by the team reaching the Champions League more than 40 years after lifting the continent’s top trophy in 1982.

The 5% New England IPA uses English hops and will see the likes of Gary Williams, Tony Morley and Gary Shaw involved in the brewing process.

Full back Gary Williams said:

“When we were contacted by Trinity Brew Co and they explained their vision we thought it was a great idea and is a fantastic celebration of both current and past teams, celebrated in a beer. “I love the idea of the hops from the 80s and hops from now being used in the brewing process. “With the brewery being called Trinity – and the Trinity Road stand at Villa Park – it all seemed to fit very nicely. “We look forward to being at the launch day, helping shovel some malt, try the beer, take some photos and find out more about the brewery. “We feel privileged to be a part of this and for having a beer which acknowledges our European Cup winning team along with a celebration of the current team.”

Trinity Brew Co founder John Waterman is a big Villa fan and said he was excited to launch the new drink.

“We can’t wait for customers to try our Villa-inspired beer. We are super proud of the team qualifying for the Champions League and have so much respect for the 1982 team. “Having some of the legendary players endorse the beer is huge and we can’t wait for them to come to the brewery to try the beer.”

Up the Villa will be available at the Trinity Brew Co taproom as well as bars and pubs around the Midlands from 14th September.

The brewery is also hoping to host a question and answer session with some of the stars of the 1982 team in September.