CHASETOWN suffered disappointment in their opening league game of the season after being beaten at Clitheroe.

The Scholars made an encouraging start when Jack Langston fired just wide from the edge of the box after nine minutes.

But the hosts also went close shortly afterwards when Curtis Pond made a brave block to deny a home forward.

The deadlock was broken by Chasetown thanks to a well-worked move as Kieran Fenton’s long diagonal found Luke Yates who beat his marker and then teed up Langston to find the net from 20 yards.

Clitheroe levelled early in the second half though as Louis Potts got the wrong side of his marker to side-foot past Pond.

Ten minutes later and the home side were in front when Sajjad El-Hassan finished after the ball fell to him on the edge of the box.

Chasetown’s afternoon was going from bad to worse as Javann Splatt made it 3-1 in the 65th minute.

The misery was complete for The Scholars when Veron Perry curled beyond Pond to wrap up a 4-1 scoreline.