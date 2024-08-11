COUNCIL chiefs are hoping the Olympics will inspire residents to get fit and active.

Lichfield’s Sophie Capewell has been among the medal winners in Paris.

And now Staffordshire County Council is hoping the success of the Olympians will inspire others to get active.

Cllr Victoria Wilson, cabinet member for community and culture at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“We always see a spike in people trying to improve their health following any big sports events and with Staffordshire’s athletes doing so well, I’m sure these Olympic games will have the same affect. “With so many opportunities available in the county, there has never been a better time to embrace a healthier lifestyle. “So, whether you are looking to start a new fitness regime, join a sports club, or simply enjoy the outdoors more, you’ll find it in Staffordshire. “Having good mental health is also really important and our scenic landscapes and our country parks can offer the perfect setting for mindful walks, meditation and reconnecting with nature.”