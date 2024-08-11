A FIVE WICKET haul from Thomas Sherratt helped Alrewas to victory over Rolleston.

The Herons won the toss and opted to send the visitors in to bat first.

Rolleston made a bright start, but saw both openers run out in quick succession with the score at 50-2.

Sherratt then ran riot on the middle order as he finished with 5-21 from his seven overs as the visitors were bowled out for 113.

Alrewas’ response started well, reaching 37 before James Burton became the first wicket to fall in their innings – but he was quickly followed by Will Smedley without the score advancing.

Sherratt had less joy with the bat than he did with the ball as he went for two. Things were looking bleak when Stephen Cole’s wicket also fell with the score at 46-4.

But Jahural Islam’s 38 not out helped see his side past the total for the loss of just six wickets.