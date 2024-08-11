LICHFIELD City’s first league game ended in a narrow defeat at Northwich.

First half goals from Matthew Fenton and Liam Fitzpatrick gave the hosts the advantage in the Midland Football League Premier Division clash.

Boss Ivor Green rang the changes at the break and saw an improved performance from his side in the second period.

Luke Childs went close before sub Jack Arnold found the net to give his side a chance with ten minutes to go.

Jack Edwards was denied a leveller by an excellent save from home keeper Michael Shorthouse as City were forced to return home with a defeat.