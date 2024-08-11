PEOPLE are being warned not to be tempted to cool off in open water as temperatures begin to soar once more.

Staffordshire County Council is urging residents not to take a dip in locations such as Chasewater when the forecast warmer weather arrives.

Cllr Victoria Wilson said cold water shock and hidden hazards beneath the water could pose a risk to people.

“We understand that some people may be tempted to cool off by going for a swim but plunging into open water is completely different to swimming in a safe, controlled pool. “Sadly, we hear far too often about people getting into difficulties swimming in reservoirs, lakes and quarries. “We do want people to enjoy being near the water and the supervised activities on offer, when it comes to places such as Chasewater reservoir, but when it comes to swimming, be safe and please use public, supervised pools.”