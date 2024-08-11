A SUPERMARKET has submitted plans for a new store in Burntwood.

Lidl hopes to build on land alongside the McDonald’s outlet on Milestone Way.

The new 1,516 square metre store would be accessed from the roundabout which also provides access to the Morrisons supermarket.

A planning statement said:

“The proposed site layout provides sufficient parking to meet the demands of the store and includes covered parking for 12 bicycles adjacent to the entrance. “The scheme seeks to bring a new foodstore to Burntwood, providing greater choice to local communities.”

Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.