POLICE are trying to trace a masked man who attempted to steal a vehicle from a car park in Lichfield.

The incident happened at around 5.35pm on Saturday (10th August) in the Greenhough Road car park next to Beacon Park.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“A hooded, masked male in his 20s, wearing gloves and a black jacket with white on the sleeves was seen tampering with a Range Rover.

“When spotted he jumped into a white Ford Focus before speeding off.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 569 of 10th August.

