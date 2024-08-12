A HALF-CENTURY and four wickets for Callum Brodrick wasn’t enough for Hammerwich Cricket Club as they fell to a home defeat against Cannock.

The hosts opted to field first but found their hosts – who have been struggling at the wrong end of the South Staffordshire County League Premier Division – in fine form with the bat.

Openers Andrew Le Feaver (55) and Daniel Wood (47) created a solid foundation, with number three Varun Bali also hitting 69 as Cannock posted a total of 259.

Brodrick was the pick of the Hammerwich bowlers as he finished with 4-52.

The response got off to the worst possible start though as Craig Jennings went for a duck after facing just three balls.

But Benjamin Novis (62) and Brodrick (58) helped push the total along before the former was dismissed with the score on 100-2.

Sajid Ahmadzai posted 42 not out, but he ran out of partners as Hammerwich could only reach 223 to fall to a 36 run defeat.