FAMILIES are being given the chance to take part in a special treasure hunt as part of a community art trail.

St Giles Hospice is hiding ten golden tickets near their March of the Elephants mini-sculptures across Lichfield, Sutton Coldfield and Tamworth.

They are in place at indoor locations to mark World Elephant Day today (12th August).

Each ticket discovered will grant a family of up to four people access to the trail’s Farewell Weekend event at Beacon Park from 20th to 22nd September, which will see all of the sculptures back together for one last time before they head to auction.

Georgia Haynes, project event manager at St Giles Hospice, said:

“We’re thrilled to add this element of excitement to our March of the Elephants trail. “It’s a wonderful opportunity for families to engage with the trail in a new way and potentially win a fantastic prize. “The Farewell Weekend will be a special celebration where visitors can see all the elephants in one place and be part of the celebrations marking the success of this incredible community event.”

The mini-sculptures have been created by local schools and community groups across the area.

Georgia added:

“This golden ticket initiative is not just about winning a prize, it’s about bringing our community together, celebrating creativity and supporting the vital services St Giles provides. “We hope this will inspire even more people to join the elephant trail and contribute to our cause.”

For more information about St Giles Hospice’s March of the Elephants visit www.marchoftheelephants.co.uk.