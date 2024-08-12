TWO drug dealers have been jailed after police found £14,000 worth of cocaine last year.

Michael Jones, 36 and from Lichfield, and Charlie Bayliss, 19 and from Bloxwich, were both arrested when officers stormed their way into a flat in Lichfield last year after receiving intelligence they were running a drug line.

A search of the flat led to the discovery of around £14,000-worth of cocaine, multiple deals of cannabis, cash, scales and a customer tick list.

Police said the main drug phone was also seized along with as Jones’ personal phone, which was being used to advertise drugs locally.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“A year before, Bayliss was arrested in a separate incident after we stopped him on Walsall Road in Lichfield. He was found carrying a knife and cannabis. “We gathered all of the evidence and charged them both with the offences. They were both sentenced at Stafford Crown Court. “Bayliss was jailed for four years after admitting being concerned in the supply of cocaine, cannabis, possession of a knife in a public place and possession of a controlled drug of class B. “Jones was sentenced to two years and six months after he pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine, cannabis and possession with intent to supply cocaine.”