LICHFIELD City have confirmed they have extended their shirt sponsorship agreement with two international companies.

Blue Breaks Card Store and Hobby Shop will again be on the Trade Tyre Community Stadium side’s home kit.

Dubai-based Zodica Global have also agreed to sponsor the away strip for the Midland Football League Premier Division side for the 2024-25 campaign.

A spokesperson for the club said:

“We look forward to another very successful season together.”