LICHFIELD Cricket Club slipped back towards the danger zone after a seven wicket defeat at Beacon.

The hosts sent Adam Braddock’s men in to bat first and soon claimed an early victim as Muhammad Daniyall went with the score on just five.

The city side suffered frustration as they tried to build a solid total as wickets fell at regular intervals.

Robert Turner (25) top scored for Lichfield as they reached 145 before being skittled out.

Beacon were in no mood to offer much in the way of opportunities to the visitors in their innings, with the score at 47 before Roger Fildes was dismissed for 12.

Fellow opener James Fildes proved to be a stubborn batsman as he made 71 before eventually being caught by Umer Khalid of the bowling of George Turner.

But the damage had already been done as Beacon passed the target for the loss of just three wickets.