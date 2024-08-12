A CHARITABLE organisation helping to tackle fuel poverty across Staffordshire has appointed a new chief executive officer.

Fiona Miller will step into the role after initially joining Beat the Cold as development and partnership manager at the start of the year.

The organisation helps shape warm home strategies for vulnerable groups across Staffordshire.

Lesley Bentley, chair of trustees, said:

“Fiona’s expertise and experience has already proven invaluable in ensuring that we continue to innovate and drive forward our strategy to alleviate fuel poverty, and introduce new opportunities with our partners to reduce exacerbation of health conditions. “Fiona is committed to working with commissioners to further enhance our health and housing referral service to support people living in fuel poverty, or who are vulnerable and living in a cold home.”

Prior to joining Beat the Cold, Fiona had served for five years as a non-executive director on the board of a housing organisation for vulnerable families and worked with the Staffordshire Chambers of Commerce.

She said:

“I am very privileged to be working with a brilliant team that is committed to making a real difference within vulnerable and disadvantaged groups. “Beat the Cold has a long history of delivering significant impact and is well-known by commissioners and service-users alike. “I am looking forward to building on these solid foundations with my team, introducing new and innovative ways of alleviating fuel poverty to reduce health impacts, supporting vulnerable and disadvantaged groups, and contributing to improved health and social economics for Staffordshire.”