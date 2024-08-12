A PARALYMPIC star has been inspiring youngsters during a visit to Burntwood.

Joe Lane dropped in to the Progressive Sports holiday camp at Ridgeway Primary Academy.

The taekwondo ace shared his story with the youngsters as well as taking part in a question and answer session, signing autographs and leading them on a warm-up demonstrations.

Joe said:

“Witnessing the enthusiasm and energy of the children at Progressive Sports was a truly humbling experience “I hope my visit instilled in them the belief that with hard work and dedication, they can achieve their goals, both in sports and in life.”

The visit was part of the Path to Paris programme, funded by Sport England and Spirit of 2021, which encourages children to get active and promotes healthy lifestyles.

Eddie Ray, founder of Progressive Sports, said:

“Our partnership with the Path to Paris programme allows us to connect our young participants with inspiring role models who embody the Olympic values of excellence, friendship and respect.”

For more details on the holiday courses in Burntwood visit the Progressive Sports website.